Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 1.2% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.55. The company had a trading volume of 213,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,116. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.51. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $63.91.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.