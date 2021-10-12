Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGHG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 24,627.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 76.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period.

IGHG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.55. The company had a trading volume of 93,455 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.95. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $78.88.

