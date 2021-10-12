Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGHG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 24,627.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 76.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period.

IGHG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.55. The company had a trading volume of 93,455 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.95. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $78.88.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.