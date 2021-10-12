Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 555 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $154,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth $236,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATUS opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. Analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATUS. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.16.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

