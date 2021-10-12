Emma Walmsley Buys 9 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley acquired 9 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,397 ($18.25) per share, with a total value of £125.73 ($164.27).

On Tuesday, August 10th, Emma Walmsley purchased 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,447 ($18.91) per share, with a total value of £115.76 ($151.24).

GSK traded up GBX 16.40 ($0.21) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,409.20 ($18.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,831,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,190,557. The company has a market cap of £70.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,441.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,394.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Libertas Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,553 ($20.29).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

