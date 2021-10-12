EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of EMX stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. EMX Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EMX Royalty by 1.8% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 561.3% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EMX Royalty during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in EMX Royalty by 27.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

