EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.
Shares of EMX stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. EMX Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81.
EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter.
EMX Royalty Company Profile
EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.
