Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $79.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENTA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $70.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $71.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $201,000.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.