Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 3,171.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,992 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of Encompass Health worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Encompass Health by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

NYSE EHC opened at $68.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day moving average of $78.38.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

