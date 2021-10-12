Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 24.44 and last traded at 24.44. 1,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,047,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at 24.97.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EDR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 25.97.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $2,716,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $19,922,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $3,655,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.
About Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
