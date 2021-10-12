Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 24.44 and last traded at 24.44. 1,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,047,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at 24.97.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EDR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 25.97.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.01 by 0.20. The company had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. Research analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $2,716,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $19,922,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $3,655,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

