Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $6.75.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXK. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.51.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $717.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.10. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.15 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 71.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,839 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 361,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $63,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 38.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,298 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. 26.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

