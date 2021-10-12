Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.22 ($10.84).

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENEL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Enel in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Enel in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Enel in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on Enel in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on Enel in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Enel has a 1 year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1 year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

