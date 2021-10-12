Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €15.80 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.63 ($18.39).

EPA:ENGI opened at €11.57 ($13.61) on Monday. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($17.84). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.01.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

