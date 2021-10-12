Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 4,585 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $12,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434,685 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,977,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,864,000 after acquiring an additional 213,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,864,000 after acquiring an additional 50,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,407,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,077,000 after acquiring an additional 68,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HLT. Truist boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $142.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 262.06 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.62 and a 12 month high of $143.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

