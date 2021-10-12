Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 52,475 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $17,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $174.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.08.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

