Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of NVR worth $12,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 25.3% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,462,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 70.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,303.00.

NVR stock opened at $4,840.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5,061.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4,954.68. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,868.01 and a one year high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $42.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

