Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $14.45 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP stock opened at $203.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.94. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.59 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.50.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.