Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of FactSet Research Systems worth $15,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,244,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FDS. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.60.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,997 shares of company stock worth $10,696,915. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $405.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $378.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.46. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $409.71.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

