Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.150-$6.450 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.57.

ETR opened at $102.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.71. Entergy has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

