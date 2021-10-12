Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.550-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $102.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.71. Entergy has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.