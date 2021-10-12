Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPOKY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Pareto Securities upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of EPOKY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 39,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,175. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

