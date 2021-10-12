Ergoteles LLC Buys New Holdings in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avalon GloboCare by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 60,117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Avalon GloboCare by 628.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 439,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avalon GloboCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalon GloboCare alerts:

Shares of AVCO stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $76.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.41. Avalon GloboCare Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.65.

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Avalon GloboCare had a negative return on equity of 255.74% and a negative net margin of 821.04%.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating; Medical Related Consulting Services; and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon GloboCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon GloboCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.