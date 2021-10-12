Ergoteles LLC Buys New Holdings in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 59,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVCO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avalon GloboCare during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Avalon GloboCare by 628.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 439,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avalon GloboCare by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 60,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVCO stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $76.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.41. Avalon GloboCare Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.65.

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Avalon GloboCare had a negative return on equity of 255.74% and a negative net margin of 821.04%.

Avalon GloboCare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating; Medical Related Consulting Services; and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms.

