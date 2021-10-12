Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSP. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $559.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 6.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

