Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 705 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth about $2,450,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 1,569.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 68,714 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,851 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,750,000 after buying an additional 47,966 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 45,095 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,897,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,506,000 after purchasing an additional 135,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

