Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,447,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 72.5% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 53,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22,660 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 11.2% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 25,339.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 140,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.55.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $168.76 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.88. The company has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

