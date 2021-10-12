Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 222,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 48,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 144,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWP opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

