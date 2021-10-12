Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58,662 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 63,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 44,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

FE stock opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

