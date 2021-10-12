Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $211,000 Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 448.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,363,000 after acquiring an additional 527,454 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,111,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,855,000 after acquiring an additional 208,674 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,001,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 147,216 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,361,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,112,000 after purchasing an additional 322,449 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average is $53.62. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $55.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

