Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Yum China by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,444,000 after buying an additional 5,736,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after buying an additional 4,998,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Yum China by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,738,000 after buying an additional 2,975,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Yum China by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,869,000 after buying an additional 2,298,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Yum China by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,699,000 after buying an additional 1,793,580 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

YUMC stock opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

