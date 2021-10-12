European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Gap Down to $26.45

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.45, but opened at $25.90. European Wax Center shares last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 1,501 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EWCZ shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.70.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that European Wax Center Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

