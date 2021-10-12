Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,156,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,683 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Exelon worth $95,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 81.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 108.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

EXC stock opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.