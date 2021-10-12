Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,584 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.77% of Exelon worth $332,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Exelon by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.52. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

