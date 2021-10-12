eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Up 4.5%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.52 and last traded at $43.52. 2,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,148,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPI. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.53 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

In related news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $2,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $531,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 715,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,313,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,221,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

