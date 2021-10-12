eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading 4.5% Higher

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s share price traded up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.52 and last traded at $43.52. 2,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,148,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.53 and a beta of 3.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

In related news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $2,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $531,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 715,080 shares in the company, valued at $25,313,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 366,200 shares of company stock worth $16,221,980. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 67,670 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 68,909 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in eXp World by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 155,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in eXp World by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 200,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 62,142 shares in the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

