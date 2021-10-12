FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.000-$12.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $405.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $409.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $379.60.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,997 shares of company stock worth $10,696,915 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

