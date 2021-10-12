Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. Falcon Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,037,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 479,599 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $2,165,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 97.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 218,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 76.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 216,800 shares in the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLMN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. 62,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,865. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $521.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.85 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

