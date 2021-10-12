Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Holdings Raised by Soma Equity Partners LP

Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 220.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750,000 shares during the quarter. Farfetch makes up approximately 4.3% of Soma Equity Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Soma Equity Partners LP’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $201,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTCH traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 67,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,611. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

