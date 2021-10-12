Financial Contrast: Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) versus Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and Rover Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment -17.80% -5.27% -2.17% Rover Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and Rover Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment $24.05 million 4.08 -$1.94 million N/A N/A Rover Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rover Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dolphin Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Rover Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dolphin Entertainment and Rover Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rover Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Dolphin Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.90%. Rover Group has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.56%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than Rover Group.

Summary

Rover Group beats Dolphin Entertainment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production segments. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment comprises of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media. The Content Production segment consists of Dolphin Entertainment and Dolphin Films. The company was founded on March 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc. provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc., formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

