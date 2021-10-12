Financial Survey: Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) vs. Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Berry has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Berry and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry -33.93% 2.99% 1.49% Magnolia Oil & Gas 25.33% 23.92% 13.67%

Dividends

Berry pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Berry pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays out -800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Magnolia Oil & Gas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Berry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Berry shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Berry and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry 1 2 2 0 2.20 Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 3 9 0 2.75

Berry presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 21.31%. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $17.86, indicating a potential downside of 10.68%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Berry.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Berry and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry $523.83 million 1.27 -$262.89 million $0.56 14.75 Magnolia Oil & Gas $534.51 million 8.83 -$1.21 billion ($0.02) -1,000.00

Berry has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Magnolia Oil & Gas. Magnolia Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Berry on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

