FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,895 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in FireEye by 4.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in FireEye by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FireEye by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,613 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FireEye by 6.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in FireEye by 24.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FireEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $247.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FEYE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

In related news, COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $426,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $439,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,167,554.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 113,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,640 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

