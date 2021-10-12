First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.16. 2,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,484. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.