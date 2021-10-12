First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $33.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Hawaiian from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.42.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $28.58 on Friday. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

