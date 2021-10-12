First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.14 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will post $118.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.07 million and the highest is $119.80 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $116.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $471.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.84 million to $475.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $497.94 million, with estimates ranging from $474.02 million to $526.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 49.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 351,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,371,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,656,000 after acquiring an additional 208,170 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 213,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.72. 327,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,045. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $56.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

