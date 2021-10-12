First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Stock Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,403 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.74% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $98,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 98.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $106,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of FPX stock opened at $124.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.35. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.