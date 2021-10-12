Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,966 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Five9 were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.77.

FIVN stock opened at $140.34 on Tuesday. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.32 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -197.66 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,773. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

