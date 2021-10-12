Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FIVN. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Five9 to a hold rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $195.77.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $140.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.26 and its 200-day moving average is $175.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Five9 has a 52 week low of $130.32 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $104,406.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,955 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,517.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,773 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 454.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 249.4% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Five9 by 150.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

