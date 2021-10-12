Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FLXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.96.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FLXN opened at $9.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 991.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.