Fmr LLC Buys 595,992 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 595,992 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.34% of Primerica worth $382,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Primerica by 114.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,925,000 after buying an additional 32,157 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Primerica by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 129.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 728.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Primerica by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently commented on PRI. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. upped their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.00.
Shares of PRI stock opened at $158.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.48.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.60 million. Analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.
Primerica Profile
Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.
