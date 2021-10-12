Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,173,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,671,953 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Manulife Financial worth $397,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291,007 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,074,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,190,000 after acquiring an additional 674,530 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,145 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,538,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,665,000 after purchasing an additional 287,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,318,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,050,000 after purchasing an additional 452,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

