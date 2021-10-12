Fmr LLC Has $351.09 Million Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,933,454 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 8.93% of Option Care Health worth $351,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 73.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Option Care Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 66.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,741 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 19.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 90.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

