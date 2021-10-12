Fmr LLC Has $389.15 Million Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Fmr LLC grew its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,872,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,734 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.10% of WNS worth $389,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in WNS by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in WNS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $80.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.05. WNS has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $84.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research increased their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

